Erweiterte Funktionen



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Announces 15% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




08.02.17 23:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $75.35 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $65.28 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.91 billion. This was down from $1.96 billion last year.


Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $75.35 Mln. vs. $65.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,75 $ 18,68 $ 0,07 $ +0,37% 08.02./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US72147K1088 A0YJBW 27,79 $ 17,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,295 € +0,53%  08.02.17
Nasdaq 18,75 $ +0,37%  08.02.17
Stuttgart 17,226 € 0,00%  08.02.17
Berlin 17,35 € -0,66%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  an der NASDAQ Schalten 27.12.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...