Pier 1 Imports stock: Hard times are coming!




29.04.18 19:44
Finanztrends

Pier 1 Imports‘ recent quartery figures were a pure disappointment. The net income shrinked from 26.6 Million USD in the preceding year to 15.1 Million USD. Therefore, the company is way below the analysts’expectations. That the company is not planning on paying any dividends, is the nail in the coffin. However, the concern announced that they are working on a plan, ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

