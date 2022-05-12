Erweiterte Funktionen
Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Positive return to core strategy
12.05.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Driven by a continuing housing shortage, Berlin residential property rents and condominium prices have continued to increase over the past year. Having successfully weathered the now repealed rent restrictions, we expect Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) to continue to extract the significant value embedded in its portfolio successfully despite the uncertainties of rising inflation and interest rates and war in Ukraine.
