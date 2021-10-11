Erweiterte Funktionen


Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Good H1 growth and return to core strategy




11.10.21 10:34
Edison Investment Research

Although rent controls (the ‘Mietendeckel’), ruled unlawful and repealed in April 2021, disrupted the Berlin residential property market, this has not prevented free market rents and condominium prices from increasing further amid a continuing housing shortage. Against this background, H121 results from Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) showed good progress as it resumes its core rent reversion strategy.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Jetzt schnell einsteigen
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) perfekt. 218% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:36 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: aifinyo AG (deutsch)
15:33 , Aktiennews
Hurricane Energy: Hammer-Nachricht!
15:33 , Aktiennews
3U HOLDING AG: Ist das noch wichtig?
15:33 , Aktiennews
Victrex: Gut oder schlecht?
15:27 , Aktiennews
Retail: Gerüchteküche brodelt!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...