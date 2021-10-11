Erweiterte Funktionen
Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Good H1 growth and return to core strategy
11.10.21 10:34
Edison Investment Research
Although rent controls (the ‘Mietendeckel’), ruled unlawful and repealed in April 2021, disrupted the Berlin residential property market, this has not prevented free market rents and condominium prices from increasing further amid a continuing housing shortage. Against this background, H121 results from Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) showed good progress as it resumes its core rent reversion strategy.
Aktuell