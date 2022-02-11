Erweiterte Funktionen


Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Delivering on reversion strategy




11.02.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

With rent restrictions (the ‘Mietendeckel’) repealed, the Berlin residential property market has remained robust, with free market rents and condominium prices increasing further amid a continuing housing shortage. FY21 performance for Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) mirrors these trends and its extensive refurbishment programme targets further release of the strong rent reversion potential of its portfolio.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet investieren in Uran - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle (ALB:NYSE)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:57 , Aktiennews
K&S Aktie: Der nächste starke Knaller!
10:57 , Aktiennews
NanoRepro Aktie: Das könnte richtig teuer we [...]
10:57 , Aktiennews
Darauf haben alle Netlist-Anleger gewartet!
10:57 , Aktiennews
Nvidia löst Jubelsturm aus!
10:57 , Aktiennews
AMC Entertainment Aktie: Das Vertrauen entz [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...