Phoenix Solar: Murray Cameron To Resign As Executive Board Member




30.12.16 11:59
dpa-AFX


SULZEMOOS (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Solar AG (PS4G) announced Murray Cameron will vacate his position as Executive Board Member after the expiration of his appointment with the company, on December 31, 2016. The company said no further changes are planned to the Executive Board at present.

Tim nRyan continues as Group CEO and Manfred Hochleitner as Group CFO.


Cameron joined Phoenix Solar in 2003. For three years he served as President and CEO of Phoenix Solar, Inc., then the newly established US subsidiary.


