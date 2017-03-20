Erweiterte Funktionen



Phoenix Group Slips To Loss In FY16, Ups Dividend; Updates Cash Generation View




20.03.17 08:47
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), a specialist consolidator of closed life funds, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 loss before the tax attributable to owners was 128 million pounds, compared to profit of 185 million pounds last year.


Loss for the period attributable to owners was 100 million pounds, compared to profit of 249 million pounds a year ago.


The company achieved operating profits of 351 million pounds in 2016, higher than last year's 324 million pounds, reflecting an increased impact from management actions.


The company recorded 486 million pounds of cash generation, compared to 225 million pounds a year ago, meeting the Group's 2016 cash generation target.


Further, the company proposed final dividend of 23.9p per share, an equivalent 5% increase on the 2015 final dividend.


Looking ahead, the company updated long-term cash generation target for 2016 - 2020 of 2.8 billion pounds, up from 2.0 billion pounds expected earlier, incorporating the impact of the acquisitions completed in 2016.


Of the long-term target, between 1.0 billion pounds and 1.2 billion pounds of cash generation is expected in the two year period between 2017 - 2018


Furthermore, the company expects a further 4.4 billion pounds of cash generation from 2021 onwards.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,003 € 8,866 € 0,137 € +1,55% 20.03./09:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG7091M1096 A1CVEE 9,58 € 7,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,003 € +1,55%  09:08
Berlin 9,367 € +1,43%  09:17
Frankfurt 8,738 € -0,31%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...