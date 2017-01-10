Erweiterte Funktionen



Phoenix Group Achieves Its 2016 Target For Cash Generation




10.01.17 08:25
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) reported it has generated 486 million pounds of cash from the Group's operating companies in 2016. Of this, 117 million pounds has been generated from the integration of the AXA Businesses, acquired on 1 November 2016. The Group has therefore achieved its 2016 target for cash generation of between 350 million to 450 million pounds.


Phoenix reiterated its expectation that it will generate a total of at least 250 million pounds of cash from the integration of the AXA Businesses within 6 months of completion of the acquisition.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,255 € 8,419 € -0,164 € -1,95% 10.01./09:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG7091M1096 A1CVEE 9,58 € 7,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,294 € -0,14%  08:08
Berlin 8,708 € -0,40%  08:07
Stuttgart 8,255 € -1,95%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,60 $ -4,02%  21.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...