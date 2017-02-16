Erweiterte Funktionen
Philly Fed Index Indicates Substantially Faster Growth In February
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A reading on Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly showed a substantial acceleration in the pace of growth in the month of February, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region soared to 43.3 in February from 23.6 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth. The jump surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 19.3.
