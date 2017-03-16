Philly Fed Index Indicates Slower Growth In March

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.





The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for general activity fell to 32.8 in March from 43.3 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. The index had been expected to drop to 30.0.

The pullback by the Philly Fed's index of regional manufacturing activity came after it jumped to its highest level in over thirty years in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM