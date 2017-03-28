Philips To Acquire Australian Pharmacy Sleep Services

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Philips Electronics":

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Australian Pharmacy Sleep Services or APSS, a pioneer in pharmacy sleep testing.



Headquartered in Sydney, APSS will complement Philips' sleep and respiratory care offering, and will help to accelerate the business' home sleep testing offering through the pharmacy channel in Australia.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Founded in 2011, APSS has a unique sleep apnea program for pharmacies that includes screening, home-based sleep studies based on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, training and services. The retail pharmacy market provides a convenient and central local access point to offer simple and effective sleep screening.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM