Philips To Acquire Australian Pharmacy Sleep Services




28.03.17 03:24
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Australian Pharmacy Sleep Services or APSS, a pioneer in pharmacy sleep testing.

Headquartered in Sydney, APSS will complement Philips' sleep and respiratory care offering, and will help to accelerate the business' home sleep testing offering through the pharmacy channel in Australia.


The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.


Founded in 2011, APSS has a unique sleep apnea program for pharmacies that includes screening, home-based sleep studies based on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, training and services. The retail pharmacy market provides a convenient and central local access point to offer simple and effective sleep screening.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,75 $ 31,40 $ 0,35 $ +1,11% 28.03./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000009538 940602 32,00 $ 23,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,66 € +0,29%  27.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,75 $ +1,11%  27.03.17
Stuttgart 29,295 € 0,00%  27.03.17
Hamburg 29,29 € -0,03%  27.03.17
Hannover 29,29 € -0,03%  27.03.17
Düsseldorf 29,255 € -0,17%  27.03.17
Berlin 29,42 € -0,29%  27.03.17
Frankfurt 29,395 € -0,31%  27.03.17
München 29,23 € -0,32%  27.03.17
  = Realtime
