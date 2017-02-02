Philip Morris Sees FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Philip Morris International Inc.



(PMI) provided its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2017, Philip Morris forecast reported earnings per share of $4.70 to $4.85, and net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, in excess of the company's current annual growth target range of 4 percent to 6 percent, excluding currency and acquisitions.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $4.72 per share for the year on revenue of $26.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

