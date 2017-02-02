Erweiterte Funktionen



Philip Morris Sees FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates




02.02.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Philip Morris International Inc.

(PMI) provided its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates.


For fiscal 2017, Philip Morris forecast reported earnings per share of $4.70 to $4.85, and net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, in excess of the company's current annual growth target range of 4 percent to 6 percent, excluding currency and acquisitions.


On average, analysts expect earnings of $4.72 per share for the year on revenue of $26.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,84 $ 95,95 $ 2,89 $ +3,01% 02.02./22:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7181721090 A0NDBJ 104,20 $ 86,78 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,10 € +2,74%  21:21
NYSE 98,84 $ +3,01%  22:01
Xetra 91,26 € +2,23%  17:09
Stuttgart 91,64 € +2,22%  19:45
Frankfurt 91,591 € +1,97%  18:30
Berlin 88,66 € -0,71%  08:08
Düsseldorf 88,41 € -0,74%  10:00
München 88,79 € -0,78%  09:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
45 Marlboro fürs Depot 14:01
63 Die Anti-Lebensversicherung 23.08.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...