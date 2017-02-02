Philip Morris International Profit Climbs 37% In Q4
02.02.17 13:39
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.71 billion, or $1.10 per share. This was up from $1.25 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $19.19 billion. This was up from $18.37 billion last year.
Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Revenue (Q4): $19.19 Bln vs. $18.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,84 $
|95,95 $
|2,89 $
|+3,01%
|02.02./22:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7181721090
|A0NDBJ
|104,20 $
|86,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,10 €
|+2,74%
|21:21
|NYSE
|98,84 $
|+3,01%
|22:01
|Xetra
|91,26 €
|+2,23%
|17:09
|Stuttgart
|91,64 €
|+2,22%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|91,591 €
|+1,97%
|18:30
|Berlin
|88,66 €
|-0,71%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|88,41 €
|-0,74%
|10:00
|München
|88,79 €
|-0,78%
|09:05
