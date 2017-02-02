Philip Morris International Profit Climbs 37% In Q4

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.71 billion, or $1.10 per share. This was up from $1.25 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $19.19 billion. This was up from $18.37 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Revenue (Q4): $19.19 Bln vs. $18.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%

