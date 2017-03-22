Erweiterte Funktionen



Philip Morris Announces Investment Towards Smoke-free Future




22.03.17
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc.

(PM) announced an investment of approximately 300 million euros to convert the cigarette factory of Papastratos, the company's affiliate in Greece, into a manufacturing plant for the tobacco sticks to be used with its smoke-free product IQOS. Construction will commence immediately, with production scheduled to begin in January 2018. The Papastratos plant will be the company's third facility fully dedicated to the manufacture of smoke-free products.


IQOS is one of four smoke-free product types from PMI to address adult smoker demand for potentially less harmful alternatives to cigarettes. It is a heated tobacco product launched in late 2014 in two city test markets and is expected to be available in key cities in over 30 markets in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...