Pharnext - Convertible debt terms revised

Due at least in part to significant recent share price depreciation, Pharnext has announced a revision in the terms of its June 2021 convertible debt financing (OCEANE-BSA). Effective February 2022, the number of tranches will be reduced to 12 from 35, with the last five tranches to be issued between January and May 2022 for total proceeds of €15m. As of 28 December, the first six tranches have been drawn down for gross proceeds of €20.5m. This development has the potential, in time, to reassure investors, given that dilution had been a significant factor in driving down the stock price since the June 2021 debt issue. Separately, Pharnext also announced the appointment of Dr Elisabeth Svanberg as chairman of the board of directors (effective 1 January 2022), succeeding Michel de Rosen.