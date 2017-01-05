Erweiterte Funktionen

Pfizer's Potential Biosimilar To Humira Reveals Positive Data




05.01.17 15:07
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.

(PFE) reported that the comparative, confirmatory REFLECTIONS B538-02 study met its primary objective by demonstrating equivalent efficacy response rate at Week 12. The trial is evaluating the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of PF-06410293 compared to Humira (adalimumab), each taken in combination with methotrexate, in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.


Pfizer said the data announcement represents the company's second proposed inflammation biosimilar and the third proposed biosimilar pipeline molecule to report positive top-line results within the past four months. The Pfizer biosimilars pipeline consists of eight distinct biosimilar molecules in mid to late stage development, and several others in early stage development.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



