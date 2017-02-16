Pfizer Reports Results From Oral Strategy Trial Of XELJANZ Compared To Humira

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pfizer":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.



(PFE) announced top-line results from ORAL Strategy, a Phase 3B/4 study of XELJANZ or tofacitinib citrate 5mg twice daily or BID in the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis or RA.

ORAL Strategy is the first trial to compare a JAK inhibitor as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX) versus adalimumab (Humira) plus MTX in MTX inadequate responders using ACR50 at Month 6 as the primary endpoint.

There were three comparisons, which found: XELJANZ 5mg plus MTX met its primary endpoint in demonstrating non-inferiority versus Humira plus MTX; XELJANZ 5mg monotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint of non-inferiority versus Humira plus MTX or versus XELJANZ plus MTX.

The safety findings were consistent with the known adverse events and serious adverse events profile for XELJANZ.

The RA clinical development program has over 20 clinical trials and to-date represents more than 21,100 patient-years of drug exposure. The long-term extension program, spanning over eight years of safety experience, is one of the largest in the RA category with respect to number of patients and patient-years of exposure.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM