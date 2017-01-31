Pfizer Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 13%
31.01.17 13:02
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.
(PFE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $2.89 billion, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $3.31 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $13.63 billion. This was down from $14.05 billion last year.
Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.89 Bln. vs. $3.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $13.63 Bln vs. $14.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $52.0 - $54.0 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,739 €
|29,252 €
|-0,513 €
|-1,75%
|31.01./14:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7170811035
|852009
|33,90 €
|25,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,739 €
|-1,75%
|13:44
|NYSE
|31,31 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Hannover
|29,28 €
|-0,20%
|08:02
|Berlin
|29,16 €
|-0,36%
|08:08
|München
|29,28 €
|-0,51%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|29,185 €
|-0,53%
|09:52
|Frankfurt
|28,992 €
|-0,54%
|13:41
|Stuttgart
|28,82 €
|-1,10%
|13:41
|Hamburg
|29,00 €
|-1,16%
|10:23
