Pfizer Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 13%




31.01.17 13:02
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.

(PFE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $2.89 billion, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $3.31 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $13.63 billion. This was down from $14.05 billion last year.


Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.89 Bln. vs. $3.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $13.63 Bln vs. $14.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $52.0 - $54.0 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,739 € 29,252 € -0,513 € -1,75% 31.01./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7170811035 852009 33,90 € 25,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,739 € -1,75%  13:44
NYSE 31,31 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Hannover 29,28 € -0,20%  08:02
Berlin 29,16 € -0,36%  08:08
München 29,28 € -0,51%  08:00
Düsseldorf 29,185 € -0,53%  09:52
Frankfurt 28,992 € -0,54%  13:41
Stuttgart 28,82 € -1,10%  13:41
Hamburg 29,00 € -1,16%  10:23
  = Realtime
