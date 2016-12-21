Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":
 Zertifikate    


Pfizer: FDA To Review SNDA For IBRANCE Inhibitor




21.12.16 14:37
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.

(PFE) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for its first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor, IBRANCE (palbociclib). The sNDA was granted Priority Review status, which accelerates FDA review time from 10 months to a goal of six months from the day of acceptance of filing. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2017.


The sNDA supports the conversion of the accelerated approval of IBRANCE in combination with letrozole to regular approval and includes data from the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 trial, which evaluated IBRANCE as initial therapy in combination with letrozole for postmenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05 € 1,13 € -0,08 € -7,08% 22.12./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B7ZQC614 A1VBKM 1,64 € 0,51 €
Werte im Artikel
32,25 minus
-0,45%
1,05 minus
-7,08%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 1,05 € -7,08%  09:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...