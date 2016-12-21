Pfizer: FDA To Review SNDA For IBRANCE Inhibitor

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.



(PFE) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for its first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor, IBRANCE (palbociclib). The sNDA was granted Priority Review status, which accelerates FDA review time from 10 months to a goal of six months from the day of acceptance of filing. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2017.

The sNDA supports the conversion of the accelerated approval of IBRANCE in combination with letrozole to regular approval and includes data from the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 trial, which evaluated IBRANCE as initial therapy in combination with letrozole for postmenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

