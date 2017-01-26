Erweiterte Funktionen

Pfizer Announces Results From Phase 2 Study Of C. Difficile Vaccine




26.01.17 14:44
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc.

(PFE) announced that the Phase 2 study evaluating the company's Clostridium difficile or C. difficile vaccine candidate, PF-06425090, provided positive data, based on a pre-planned interim analysis.


The randomized Phase 2 study (NCT02561195) examined the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine in healthy adults 65 to 85 years of age. Pfizer's vaccine candidate is designed to help prevent C. difficile infection (CDI), which can include life-threatening diarrhea and pseudomembranous colitis,by inducing a functional antibody response capable of neutralizing the two main disease-causing toxins produced by C. difficile (toxins A and B).


"Despite improved infection control measures, C. difficile disease continues to rise, further augmenting an already urgent public health threat with particular negative impact on older adults," said Kathrin Jansen, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of Vaccine Research and Development for Pfizer Inc.


Based on findings from the pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's C. difficile vaccine candidate will progress into Phase 3 in the first half of 2017.


Pfizer's C. difficile vaccine candidate was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2014. The FDA's Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



