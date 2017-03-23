Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology FY16 Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pfeiffer Vacuum":

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.



PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that net income for fiscal year 2016 totaled 47.0 million euros, an increase of 12.2 percent from the previous year's 41.9 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 4.77 euros, representing an increase of 12.2 percent from last year's 4.25 euros.

Operating profit (EBIT) came to 68.0 million euros, marking a significant y-o-y increase of 11.9 percent.

Total sales for fiscal year 2016, amounted to 474.2 million euros. This represented an increase of 5.0 percent from 451.5 million euros last year.

The Management and Supervisory Boards propose a dividend of 3.60 euros per share, compared to 3.20 euros per share paid last year. As in the previous year, the payout ratio would thus amount to around 76 percent of consolidated net income.

The company will concentrate on putting the 2020 strategy into practice to continue developing Pfeiffer Vacuum successfully and in its shareholders' best interests. This strategy prioritizes profitability and growth, of which the GAP program is a key driver.

Pfeiffer Vacuum expects GAP Reloaded to contribute between EUR 5 and 7 million, respectively, to earnings in 2018 and 2019.

Pfeiffer Vacuum said it is very satisfied with the first months of the new year. The company has been able to carry 2016's successful developments over to this fiscal year. Year-to-date order intake is around 20 percent higher than it was last year. Pfeiffer Vacuum expects this positive trend to continue at least until the middle of the year and fiscal year 2017 sales to increase significantly compared to fiscal year 2016. The operating result or EBIT should rise accordingly. As it stands today, Pfeiffer Vacuum has every reason to believe these positive developments will also continue into 2018.

