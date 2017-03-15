Erweiterte Funktionen

Pfeiffer Vacuum Says Termination Of Public Tender Offer By Busch Is Good News




15.03.17 15:25
dpa-AFX


ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.

PK, PVTCY.PK) said that termination of the voluntary public tender offer by the Busch Group is good news for Pfeiffer Vacuum and its shareholders.


In the opinion of the Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board, the Busch Group was aiming to gain active control of Pfeiffer Vacuum without paying a customary and appropriate takeover premium.


Recently, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum therefore rejected this offer for being inadequate and advised the shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum to not accept the Busch Group's offer, Pfeiffer Vacuum said.


Pfeiffer Vacuum noted that it will continue to pursue its successful strategy of combining organic growth in markets such as Asia and the USA with strategic acquisitions, thereby offering its shareholders attractive long-term prospects.


Additionally, Pfeiffer Vacuum said it continues its announced review of further options to ensure that the shareholders participate adequately in the value creation at Pfeiffer Vacuum.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



