Pfeiffer Vacuum Prelim. FY16 EBIT Rises; Considers Busch Group Offer Inadequate




15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.

PK, PVTCY.PK) announced preliminary figures for fiscal 2016. EBIT increased by 12 percent to 68.0 million euros from 60.8 million euros, prior year, taking the EBIT margin to 14.3 percent from 13.5 percent. According to unaudited figures, fiscal 2016 sales were 474.2 million euros, an increase of 5.0 percent over 451.5 million euros previous year. Order intake amounted to 481.9 million euros compared to 456.9 million euros, last year. The complete audited results will be announced by the company on March 23, 2017.


Manfred Bender, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum, said: "We are also highly satisfied with the start of the 2017 fiscal year. We expect the positive trend of the past months to continue at least for the first six months of 2017."


Pfeiffer Vacuum said its Management Board considers the offer of the Busch Group as inadequate. The Board is currently reviewing other options to ensure that Pfeiffer Vacuum shareholders can appropriately participate in the long-term development of the company. The Management Board recommended that shareholders postpone their decision on a possible acceptance of the offer until the Management Board and Supervisory Board issue reasoned opinions or a joint statement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



