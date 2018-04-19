Erweiterte Funktionen

Petrus Advisers and Wienerberger find compromise




18.06.18 08:12
news aktuell

London (ots) - During Wienerberger?s AGM on 14 June 2018 Petrus
Advisers and the company agreed to a compromise following
disagreements about strategy and the board election process. Regina
Prehofer, Wienerberger?s Chairwoman and Heimo Scheuch, CEO, stated
publicly that Messrs De Leener and Buck-Emden, the two Supervisory
Board candidates nominated by Petrus Advisers, were not only highly
qualified but also free from any allegations that they would not work
in the best interests of the company. In preparation for next year?s
150th AGM, where 4 directors will be elected, Wienerberger will run a
professional process with external help to define the appropriate
profiles and then select suitable candidates. Wienerberger will
consult major shareholders during this process including Petrus
Advisers.

Lastly, Wienerberger's CEO Heimo Scheuch confirmed that
Wienerberger has mandated the management consultancy McKinsey & Co.
to perform a comprehensive review of operating improvement potentials
including portfolio analysis, in line with Petrus Advisers? demand
per our letter dated 19 April 2018.

In return and in the spirit of creating a win-win situation for
Wienerberger and its shareholders, Petrus Advisers supported
Wienerberger?s candidates, Messrs Steiner and Jourquin and withdrew
notions for an increase of the number of Supervisory Board seats to
nine as well as for two Special Audits.

