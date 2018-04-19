Petrus Advisers and Wienerberger find compromise

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wienerberger":

London (ots) - During Wienerberger?s AGM on 14 June 2018 PetrusAdvisers and the company agreed to a compromise followingdisagreements about strategy and the board election process. ReginaPrehofer, Wienerberger?s Chairwoman and Heimo Scheuch, CEO, statedpublicly that Messrs De Leener and Buck-Emden, the two SupervisoryBoard candidates nominated by Petrus Advisers, were not only highlyqualified but also free from any allegations that they would not workin the best interests of the company. In preparation for next year?s150th AGM, where 4 directors will be elected, Wienerberger will run aprofessional process with external help to define the appropriateprofiles and then select suitable candidates. Wienerberger willconsult major shareholders during this process including PetrusAdvisers.Lastly, Wienerberger's CEO Heimo Scheuch confirmed thatWienerberger has mandated the management consultancy McKinsey & Co.to perform a comprehensive review of operating improvement potentialsincluding portfolio analysis, in line with Petrus Advisers? demandper our letter dated 19 April 2018.In return and in the spirit of creating a win-win situation forWienerberger and its shareholders, Petrus Advisers supportedWienerberger?s candidates, Messrs Steiner and Jourquin and withdrewnotions for an increase of the number of Supervisory Board seats tonine as well as for two Special Audits.Rückfragehinweis:office@petrusadvisers.com+44 (0)20 7933 8831Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4241/aom*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHERINHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***Original-Content von: Brunswick Austria u. CEE GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell