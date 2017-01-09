Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Petrofac":
 Aktien    


Petrofac Signs $600 Mln Contract With Salalah LPG




09.01.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced the company has signed a contract worth close to $600 million with Salalah LPG SFZCO, subsidiary of Oman Oil Facilities Development Company, to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of Salalah LPG extraction project in the southern part of Oman.


The company's scope of work under the 36-month lump sum EPC contract will include construction of the liquefied petroleum gas unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,381 € 10,466 € -0,085 € -0,81% 09.01./08:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0H2K534 A0HF9Y 12,67 € 8,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,554 € 0,00%  03.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,70 $ +1,52%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 10,61 € 0,00%  06.01.17
München 10,57 € 0,00%  08:06
Frankfurt 10,381 € -0,81%  08:06
Berlin 10,285 € -3,61%  08:08
Stuttgart 9,871 € -4,52%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Petrofac A0HF9Y profit-warnin. 22.04.15
1 Löschung 02.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...