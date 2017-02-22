Petrofac Reports Profit In 2016
22.02.17 08:41
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported profit of $1 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of $349 million, prior year.
The Group noted that its reported net profit was impacted by $319 million of exceptional items and certain re-measurments of which $298 million are non-cash items. Underlying net profit was $421 million compared to $440 million, a year ago.
Fiscal year revenue was $7.87 billion compared to $6.84 billion, a year ago.
Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: "Petrofac has delivered positive results for 2016, driven by record revenues, significant cost reduction and strong cash generation. In a busy year, the Group has also demonstrated its track record for operational delivery with more than 240 million man-hours worked across the portfolio."
The Board of Petrofac proposed a final year dividend of 43.80 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2016. Together with the interim dividend of 22.00 cents per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 65.80 cents per share in line with the prior year.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,528 €
|9,932 €
|0,596 €
|+6,00%
|22.02./10:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0H2K534
|A0HF9Y
|12,97 €
|8,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,528 €
|+6,00%
|09:00
|Frankfurt
|10,36 €
|+3,65%
|08:04
|München
|10,36 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|10,175 €
|-0,39%
|08:22
|Berlin
|10,175 €
|-0,44%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|9,836 €
|-3,88%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,90 $
|-8,86%
|09.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Petrofac A0HF9Y profit-warnin.
|22.04.15
|1
|Löschung
|02.03.15