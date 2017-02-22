Erweiterte Funktionen

Petrofac Reports Profit In 2016




22.02.17 08:41
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported profit of $1 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of $349 million, prior year.

The Group noted that its reported net profit was impacted by $319 million of exceptional items and certain re-measurments of which $298 million are non-cash items. Underlying net profit was $421 million compared to $440 million, a year ago.


Fiscal year revenue was $7.87 billion compared to $6.84 billion, a year ago.


Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: "Petrofac has delivered positive results for 2016, driven by record revenues, significant cost reduction and strong cash generation. In a busy year, the Group has also demonstrated its track record for operational delivery with more than 240 million man-hours worked across the portfolio."


The Board of Petrofac proposed a final year dividend of 43.80 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2016. Together with the interim dividend of 22.00 cents per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 65.80 cents per share in line with the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



