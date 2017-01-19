Peter Kropsch neuer CEO der dpa (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -German, English and Spanish version - Arabic version attachedStabwechsel bei Deutschlands führender Nachrichtenagentur: PeterKropsch übernimmt zum 20. Januar 2017 den Vorsitz derGeschäftsführung der dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH. Der 51-Jährigefolgt auf Michael Segbers, der nach mehr als vier Jahrzehnten imUnternehmen mit Vollendung des 65. Lebensjahres aus Altersgründen dieGeschäftsführung verlassen hat. Der profilierte Medienmanager Kropscharbeitete vor dem Wechsel im vergangenen September nach Hamburg 20Jahre für die österreichische Nachrichtenagentur APA. Zuletzt führteer auch dort das Unternehmen als CEO. Weitere dpa-Geschäftsführerbleiben Matthias Mahn und Andreas Schmidt.Kropsch, geboren 1965 in Wels (Oberösterreich), leitete dieösterreichische Agentur von 2009 bis 2016. Von Anfang bis Mitte der90er Jahre war Kropsch Wirtschaftsjournalist bei einervwd-Tochtergesellschaft in Wien. 1996 kam er zur APA und arbeitete inverschiedenen Funktionen an der Diversifikation des Unternehmens.2006 stieg er in die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe auf und wurde dreiJahre später zum CEO ernannt. 2012 bis 2014 stand Kropsch alsPräsident an der Spitze der European Alliance of News Agencies(EANA). 2015 wählte ihn das Fachmedium "Der österreichischeJournalist" zum "Medienmanager des Jahres". Kropsch ist verheiratetund hat drei Kinder.Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängigeDienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagenturversorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus demIn- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren undReportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach imdpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig vonWeltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oderRegierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um dieUhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender,Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehrals 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com.Peter Kropsch - dpa's new CEOThe baton is changing hands at Germany's leading news agency:Peter Kropsch is taking over as Chair of the board of management ofdpa Deutsche Presse Agentur GmbH on the 20th January 2017. The51-year old succeeds Michael Segbers, who after more than fourdecades at the company has resigned from the management board uponreaching 65 years of age. Renowned media manager Kropsch worked forthe Austrian news agency APA for 20 years before switching lastSeptember and moving to Hamburg. Most recently he had also led thecompany as its CEO. Matthias Mahn and Andreas Schmidt are staying onas dpa managing directors.Kropsch, born in 1965 in Wels (Upper Austria), led the Austrianagency between 2009 and 2016. From the beginning of his career untilthe mid-90s, Kropsch was an economic journalist for a vwd daughtercompany in Vienna. In 1996 he moved to the APA and worked in variousroles in the diversification of the company. In 2006, he rose up tothe board of management and three years later was named CEO. Between2012 and 2014, Kropsch was the President of the European Alliance ofNews Agencies (EANA). In 2015, professional magazine "Derösterreichische Journalist" voted him "Media Manager of the Year".Kropsch is married and has three children.The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independentprovider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power themedia at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensiveglobal network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany'sleading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outsideinfluence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to thestrict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down thatreporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economicor governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online andmobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely onthis journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients areparliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as wellas businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive newscontent from the wide range of products and services provided by thedpa group of companies. www.dpa.comPeter Kropsch asume como nuevo CEO de dpaCambio en la dirección de dpa, la agencia líder de Alemania: PeterKropsch asume el 20 de enero de 2017 la presidencia de la gerenciageneral de la agencia alemana de prensa dpa Deutsche Presse-AgenturGmbH. Kropsch, de 51 años, reemplaza en el cargo a Michael Segbers,tras su jubilación después de haber ocupado las más diversasfunciones durante las últimas cuatro décadas. Antes de incorporarse adpa en septiembre del año pasado, el ejecutivo de medios Kropschhabía trabajado 20 años para la agencia austríaca APA. La gerenciageneral de dpa la completan, como hasta ahora, Matthias Mahn yAndreas Schmidt.Kropsch, nacido en 1965 en Wels (Austria) estuvo al frente de APA,como CEO, entre 2009 y 2016. En la primera mitad de los años 90trabajó como periodista económico en una subsidiaria de la agenciaespecializada vwd, en Viena. En 1996 ingresó a la APA y en diversasfunciones estuvo dedicado a la diversificación de la agencia. En2006 pasó a ser miembro de la conducción de la agencia noticiosa,convirtiéndose en su CEO tres años después. Entre 2012 y 2014 fuepresidente de la European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). En 2015,la publicación especializada "Der österreichische Journalist" ("Elperiodista austríaco") lo eligió como el "mejor ejecutivo de mediosde comunicación del año". Kropsch está casado y tiene tres hijos.dpa Agencia Alemana de Prensa es una organización independiente,flexible y eficiente dedicada a la producción y distribución decontenidos multimedia. Como líder del mercado alemán y una de lasmayores agencias de noticias internacionales, dpa suministra temasactuales a medios de comunicación en todo el mundo. Una red mundialde reporteros y redactores garantiza una cobertura diaria según losprincipios establecidos en los estatutos de dpa: imparcial eindependiente de ideologías, grupos de poder económico y financiero ygobiernos. Ese es el estándar de calidad en el que confían mediosimpresos, emisoras de radio y televisión y medios digitales en más de100 países, las 24 horas del día, 7 días por semana. Entre losclientes de dpa hay también parlamentos, organizaciones, empresas yagencias de publicidad y relaciones públicas. Todos ellos sebenefician de la amplia oferta de productos y servicios del grupodpa. www.dpa.comPressekontakt:dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbHChris MelzerLeiter UnternehmenskommunikationTelefon: +49 30 2852 31103E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.comOriginal-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell