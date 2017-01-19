Erweiterte Funktionen
Peter Kropsch neuer CEO der dpa (FOTO)
19.01.17 11:43
news aktuell
Berlin (ots) -
German, English and Spanish version - Arabic version attached
Stabwechsel bei Deutschlands führender Nachrichtenagentur: Peter
Kropsch übernimmt zum 20. Januar 2017 den Vorsitz der
Geschäftsführung der dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH. Der 51-Jährige
folgt auf Michael Segbers, der nach mehr als vier Jahrzehnten im
Unternehmen mit Vollendung des 65. Lebensjahres aus Altersgründen die
Geschäftsführung verlassen hat. Der profilierte Medienmanager Kropsch
arbeitete vor dem Wechsel im vergangenen September nach Hamburg 20
Jahre für die österreichische Nachrichtenagentur APA. Zuletzt führte
er auch dort das Unternehmen als CEO. Weitere dpa-Geschäftsführer
bleiben Matthias Mahn und Andreas Schmidt.
Kropsch, geboren 1965 in Wels (Oberösterreich), leitete die
österreichische Agentur von 2009 bis 2016. Von Anfang bis Mitte der
90er Jahre war Kropsch Wirtschaftsjournalist bei einer
vwd-Tochtergesellschaft in Wien. 1996 kam er zur APA und arbeitete in
verschiedenen Funktionen an der Diversifikation des Unternehmens.
2006 stieg er in die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe auf und wurde drei
Jahre später zum CEO ernannt. 2012 bis 2014 stand Kropsch als
Präsident an der Spitze der European Alliance of News Agencies
(EANA). 2015 wählte ihn das Fachmedium "Der österreichische
Journalist" zum "Medienmanager des Jahres". Kropsch ist verheiratet
und hat drei Kinder.
Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängige
Dienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagentur
versorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus dem
In- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren und
Reportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach im
dpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig von
Weltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oder
Regierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um die
Uhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender,
Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehr
als 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com.
Peter Kropsch - dpa's new CEO
The baton is changing hands at Germany's leading news agency:
Peter Kropsch is taking over as Chair of the board of management of
dpa Deutsche Presse Agentur GmbH on the 20th January 2017. The
51-year old succeeds Michael Segbers, who after more than four
decades at the company has resigned from the management board upon
reaching 65 years of age. Renowned media manager Kropsch worked for
the Austrian news agency APA for 20 years before switching last
September and moving to Hamburg. Most recently he had also led the
company as its CEO. Matthias Mahn and Andreas Schmidt are staying on
as dpa managing directors.
Kropsch, born in 1965 in Wels (Upper Austria), led the Austrian
agency between 2009 and 2016. From the beginning of his career until
the mid-90s, Kropsch was an economic journalist for a vwd daughter
company in Vienna. In 1996 he moved to the APA and worked in various
roles in the diversification of the company. In 2006, he rose up to
the board of management and three years later was named CEO. Between
2012 and 2014, Kropsch was the President of the European Alliance of
News Agencies (EANA). In 2015, professional magazine "Der
österreichische Journalist" voted him "Media Manager of the Year".
Kropsch is married and has three children.
The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independent
provider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power the
media at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensive
global network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany's
leading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outside
influence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to the
strict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down that
reporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economic
or governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online and
mobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely on
this journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients are
parliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as well
as businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive news
content from the wide range of products and services provided by the
dpa group of companies. www.dpa.com
Peter Kropsch asume como nuevo CEO de dpa
Cambio en la dirección de dpa, la agencia líder de Alemania: Peter
Kropsch asume el 20 de enero de 2017 la presidencia de la gerencia
general de la agencia alemana de prensa dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur
GmbH. Kropsch, de 51 años, reemplaza en el cargo a Michael Segbers,
tras su jubilación después de haber ocupado las más diversas
funciones durante las últimas cuatro décadas. Antes de incorporarse a
dpa en septiembre del año pasado, el ejecutivo de medios Kropsch
había trabajado 20 años para la agencia austríaca APA. La gerencia
general de dpa la completan, como hasta ahora, Matthias Mahn y
Andreas Schmidt.
Kropsch, nacido en 1965 en Wels (Austria) estuvo al frente de APA,
como CEO, entre 2009 y 2016. En la primera mitad de los años 90
trabajó como periodista económico en una subsidiaria de la agencia
especializada vwd, en Viena. En 1996 ingresó a la APA y en diversas
funciones estuvo dedicado a la diversificación de la agencia. En
2006 pasó a ser miembro de la conducción de la agencia noticiosa,
convirtiéndose en su CEO tres años después. Entre 2012 y 2014 fue
presidente de la European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). En 2015,
la publicación especializada "Der österreichische Journalist" ("El
periodista austríaco") lo eligió como el "mejor ejecutivo de medios
de comunicación del año". Kropsch está casado y tiene tres hijos.
dpa Agencia Alemana de Prensa es una organización independiente,
flexible y eficiente dedicada a la producción y distribución de
contenidos multimedia. Como líder del mercado alemán y una de las
mayores agencias de noticias internacionales, dpa suministra temas
actuales a medios de comunicación en todo el mundo. Una red mundial
de reporteros y redactores garantiza una cobertura diaria según los
principios establecidos en los estatutos de dpa: imparcial e
independiente de ideologías, grupos de poder económico y financiero y
gobiernos. Ese es el estándar de calidad en el que confían medios
impresos, emisoras de radio y televisión y medios digitales en más de
100 países, las 24 horas del día, 7 días por semana. Entre los
clientes de dpa hay también parlamentos, organizaciones, empresas y
agencias de publicidad y relaciones públicas. Todos ellos se
benefician de la amplia oferta de productos y servicios del grupo
dpa. www.dpa.com
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
German, English and Spanish version - Arabic version attached
Stabwechsel bei Deutschlands führender Nachrichtenagentur: Peter
Kropsch übernimmt zum 20. Januar 2017 den Vorsitz der
Geschäftsführung der dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH. Der 51-Jährige
folgt auf Michael Segbers, der nach mehr als vier Jahrzehnten im
Unternehmen mit Vollendung des 65. Lebensjahres aus Altersgründen die
Geschäftsführung verlassen hat. Der profilierte Medienmanager Kropsch
arbeitete vor dem Wechsel im vergangenen September nach Hamburg 20
Jahre für die österreichische Nachrichtenagentur APA. Zuletzt führte
er auch dort das Unternehmen als CEO. Weitere dpa-Geschäftsführer
bleiben Matthias Mahn und Andreas Schmidt.
Kropsch, geboren 1965 in Wels (Oberösterreich), leitete die
österreichische Agentur von 2009 bis 2016. Von Anfang bis Mitte der
90er Jahre war Kropsch Wirtschaftsjournalist bei einer
vwd-Tochtergesellschaft in Wien. 1996 kam er zur APA und arbeitete in
verschiedenen Funktionen an der Diversifikation des Unternehmens.
2006 stieg er in die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe auf und wurde drei
Jahre später zum CEO ernannt. 2012 bis 2014 stand Kropsch als
Präsident an der Spitze der European Alliance of News Agencies
(EANA). 2015 wählte ihn das Fachmedium "Der österreichische
Journalist" zum "Medienmanager des Jahres". Kropsch ist verheiratet
und hat drei Kinder.
Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängige
Dienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagentur
versorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus dem
In- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren und
Reportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach im
dpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig von
Weltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oder
Regierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um die
Uhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender,
Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehr
als 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com.
Peter Kropsch - dpa's new CEO
The baton is changing hands at Germany's leading news agency:
Peter Kropsch is taking over as Chair of the board of management of
dpa Deutsche Presse Agentur GmbH on the 20th January 2017. The
51-year old succeeds Michael Segbers, who after more than four
decades at the company has resigned from the management board upon
reaching 65 years of age. Renowned media manager Kropsch worked for
the Austrian news agency APA for 20 years before switching last
September and moving to Hamburg. Most recently he had also led the
company as its CEO. Matthias Mahn and Andreas Schmidt are staying on
as dpa managing directors.
Kropsch, born in 1965 in Wels (Upper Austria), led the Austrian
agency between 2009 and 2016. From the beginning of his career until
the mid-90s, Kropsch was an economic journalist for a vwd daughter
company in Vienna. In 1996 he moved to the APA and worked in various
roles in the diversification of the company. In 2006, he rose up to
the board of management and three years later was named CEO. Between
2012 and 2014, Kropsch was the President of the European Alliance of
News Agencies (EANA). In 2015, professional magazine "Der
österreichische Journalist" voted him "Media Manager of the Year".
Kropsch is married and has three children.
The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independent
provider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power the
media at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensive
global network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany's
leading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outside
influence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to the
strict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down that
reporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economic
or governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online and
mobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely on
this journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients are
parliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as well
as businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive news
content from the wide range of products and services provided by the
dpa group of companies. www.dpa.com
Peter Kropsch asume como nuevo CEO de dpa
Cambio en la dirección de dpa, la agencia líder de Alemania: Peter
Kropsch asume el 20 de enero de 2017 la presidencia de la gerencia
general de la agencia alemana de prensa dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur
GmbH. Kropsch, de 51 años, reemplaza en el cargo a Michael Segbers,
tras su jubilación después de haber ocupado las más diversas
funciones durante las últimas cuatro décadas. Antes de incorporarse a
dpa en septiembre del año pasado, el ejecutivo de medios Kropsch
había trabajado 20 años para la agencia austríaca APA. La gerencia
general de dpa la completan, como hasta ahora, Matthias Mahn y
Andreas Schmidt.
Kropsch, nacido en 1965 en Wels (Austria) estuvo al frente de APA,
como CEO, entre 2009 y 2016. En la primera mitad de los años 90
trabajó como periodista económico en una subsidiaria de la agencia
especializada vwd, en Viena. En 1996 ingresó a la APA y en diversas
funciones estuvo dedicado a la diversificación de la agencia. En
2006 pasó a ser miembro de la conducción de la agencia noticiosa,
convirtiéndose en su CEO tres años después. Entre 2012 y 2014 fue
presidente de la European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). En 2015,
la publicación especializada "Der österreichische Journalist" ("El
periodista austríaco") lo eligió como el "mejor ejecutivo de medios
de comunicación del año". Kropsch está casado y tiene tres hijos.
dpa Agencia Alemana de Prensa es una organización independiente,
flexible y eficiente dedicada a la producción y distribución de
contenidos multimedia. Como líder del mercado alemán y una de las
mayores agencias de noticias internacionales, dpa suministra temas
actuales a medios de comunicación en todo el mundo. Una red mundial
de reporteros y redactores garantiza una cobertura diaria según los
principios establecidos en los estatutos de dpa: imparcial e
independiente de ideologías, grupos de poder económico y financiero y
gobiernos. Ese es el estándar de calidad en el que confían medios
impresos, emisoras de radio y televisión y medios digitales en más de
100 países, las 24 horas del día, 7 días por semana. Entre los
clientes de dpa hay también parlamentos, organizaciones, empresas y
agencias de publicidad y relaciones públicas. Todos ellos se
benefician de la amplia oferta de productos y servicios del grupo
dpa. www.dpa.com
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell
14:50 , dpa-AFXDAVOS: Schäubles Gelassenheit und seine eig [...]
14:49 , FinanztrendsDAX- Sicherheit dank Taktik von Premierminist [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFXDollar Advances After Weekly Jobless Claims [...]
14:48 , dpa-AFXNetflix Profit Tops View On Subscriber Grow [...]
14:47 , dpa-AFXMunich Re fordert mehr Anstrengungen des B [...]