Perry Regrets Recommending Energy Department's Elimination




19.01.17 20:54
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - During a hearing on his nomination to run the Energy Department on Thursday, former Texas Governor Rick Perry expressed regret for previously recommending the department's elimination.


Testifying before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Perry said he had learned a great deal about the important work being done every day by the outstanding men and women of the Energy Department.


"If confirmed, my desire is to lead this agency in a thoughtful manner, surrounding myself with expertise on the core functions of the department," Perry said.


He added, "My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking."


During his 2012 presidential campaign, Perry called for the elimination of the Energy Department but famously forgot its name during a debate.


Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Energy Secretary, also appeared to reverse course on the issue of climate change.


After previously expressing skepticism about climate change, Perry said he believes the climate is changing and that some of it is caused by man-made activity.


"The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn't compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American job," Perry said.


However, Perry declined to directly answer repeated questions from Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., regarding whether climate change represents a crisis.


