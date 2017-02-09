Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pernod-Ricard":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Pernod Ricard H1 Profit Rises; Affirms FY17 Outlook




09.02.17 08:03
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.

PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) Thursday reported an increase in its profit for the first half of 2017, as sales grew 2 percent with an unfavourable foreign exchange impact. Organic sales growth was 4 percent during the period.


The reported Group share of net profit for the first half rose 3 percent to 914 million euros from 886 million euros last year.


Group share of net profit from recurring operations rose 5 percent to 957 million euros, and net earnings per share from recurring operations grew 5 percent to 3.61 euros from 3.42 euros last year.


For the half year, net sales totaled 5.06 billion euros, up 2 percent from 4.958 billion euros last year. Organic sales growth was 4 percent.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its expectation to deliver organic growth in profit from recurring operations in line with the guidance of +2 percent to +4 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
108,38 € 109,125 € -0,745 € -0,68% 09.02./09:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120693 853373 111,08 € 88,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		108,692 € 0,00%  08.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 116,29 $ +0,03%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 108,08 € 0,00%  08.02.17
München 108,38 € -0,14%  08:00
Hamburg 108,44 € -0,21%  08:09
Berlin 108,30 € -0,21%  08:06
Stuttgart 108,546 € -0,62%  09:04
Frankfurt 108,38 € -0,68%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 Schnaps wird immer getrunken 07.01.14
17 irgendeiner ne Ahnung warum? 30.10.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...