Pernod Ricard H1 Profit Rises; Affirms FY17 Outlook
09.02.17 08:03
dpa-AFX
PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.
PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) Thursday reported an increase in its profit for the first half of 2017, as sales grew 2 percent with an unfavourable foreign exchange impact. Organic sales growth was 4 percent during the period.
The reported Group share of net profit for the first half rose 3 percent to 914 million euros from 886 million euros last year.
Group share of net profit from recurring operations rose 5 percent to 957 million euros, and net earnings per share from recurring operations grew 5 percent to 3.61 euros from 3.42 euros last year.
For the half year, net sales totaled 5.06 billion euros, up 2 percent from 4.958 billion euros last year. Organic sales growth was 4 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its expectation to deliver organic growth in profit from recurring operations in line with the guidance of +2 percent to +4 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,38 €
|109,125 €
|-0,745 €
|-0,68%
|09.02./09:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120693
|853373
|111,08 €
|88,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,692 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|116,29 $
|+0,03%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|108,08 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|München
|108,38 €
|-0,14%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|108,44 €
|-0,21%
|08:09
|Berlin
|108,30 €
|-0,21%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|108,546 €
|-0,62%
|09:04
|Frankfurt
|108,38 €
|-0,68%
|08:03
