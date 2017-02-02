PerkinElmer Issues 2017 Guidance
02.02.17 23:57
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced, for the full year 2017, the company forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $2.06 to $2.16 and on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.92. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.83, as compared to $0.81 in the comparable prior period in 2015. Adjusted revenue was $567.0 million versus $570.1 million in the comparable prior period of 2015 resulting in organic revenue growth of 1%.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,85 $
|53,76 $
|0,09 $
|+0,17%
|02.02./23:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7140461093
|850943
|57,28 $
|39,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,524 €
|0,00%
|29.11.16
|Düsseldorf
|49,18 €
|+0,50%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|49,37 €
|+0,46%
|02.02.17
|München
|49,395 €
|+0,42%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|53,85 $
|+0,17%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|49,788 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|49,311 €
|-0,77%
|02.02.17