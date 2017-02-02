PerkinElmer Bottom Line Rises 2% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 22:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $120.6 million, or $0.83 per share. This was up from $118.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $567.0 million. This was down from $570.1 million last year.


PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $120.6 Mln. vs. $118.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Revenue (Q4): $567.0 Mln vs. $570.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


