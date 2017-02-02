PerkinElmer Bottom Line Rises 2% In Q4
02.02.17 22:47
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $120.6 million, or $0.83 per share. This was up from $118.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $567.0 million. This was down from $570.1 million last year.
PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $120.6 Mln. vs. $118.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Revenue (Q4): $567.0 Mln vs. $570.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,85 $
|53,76 $
|0,09 $
|+0,17%
|02.02./23:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7140461093
|850943
|57,28 $
|39,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,524 €
|0,00%
|29.11.16
|Düsseldorf
|49,18 €
|+0,50%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|49,37 €
|+0,46%
|02.02.17
|München
|49,395 €
|+0,42%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|53,85 $
|+0,17%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|49,788 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|49,311 €
|-0,77%
|02.02.17