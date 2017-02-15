Erweiterte Funktionen

Pepsico Inc Reveals 11% Rise In Q4 Earnings




15.02.17 12:51
dpa-AFX


PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.20 per share. This was higher than $1.56 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $19.52 billion. This was up from $18.59 billion last year.


Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.73 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $19.52 Bln vs. $18.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,26 € 101,01 € 0,25 € +0,25% 15.02./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7134481081 851995 101,91 € 87,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,26 € +0,25%  13:04
Xetra 101,75 € +1,29%  12:44
Frankfurt 101,157 € +0,88%  12:42
Düsseldorf 100,86 € +0,75%  09:23
München 100,86 € +0,69%  11:00
Hamburg 100,70 € +0,45%  08:16
Hannover 100,70 € +0,45%  08:16
Berlin 100,98 € +0,41%  08:05
Stuttgart 100,86 € +0,25%  10:45
NYSE 106,92 $ 0,00%  14.02.17
  = Realtime
