Pepsico Inc Reveals 11% Rise In Q4 Earnings
15.02.17 12:51
dpa-AFX
PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.20 per share. This was higher than $1.56 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $19.52 billion. This was up from $18.59 billion last year.
Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.73 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $19.52 Bln vs. $18.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,26 €
|101,01 €
|0,25 €
|+0,25%
|15.02./14:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7134481081
|851995
|101,91 €
|87,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,26 €
|+0,25%
|13:04
|Xetra
|101,75 €
|+1,29%
|12:44
|Frankfurt
|101,157 €
|+0,88%
|12:42
|Düsseldorf
|100,86 €
|+0,75%
|09:23
|München
|100,86 €
|+0,69%
|11:00
|Hamburg
|100,70 €
|+0,45%
|08:16
|Hannover
|100,70 €
|+0,45%
|08:16
|Berlin
|100,98 €
|+0,41%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|100,86 €
|+0,25%
|10:45
|NYSE
|106,92 $
|0,00%
|14.02.17
