Pepsico Inc Reveals 11% Rise In Q4 Earnings

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.20 per share. This was higher than $1.56 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $19.52 billion. This was up from $18.59 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.73 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $19.52 Bln vs. $18.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09

