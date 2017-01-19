People's United Financial Inc. Bottom Line Rises 12% In Q4
19.01.17 22:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc.
(PBCT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $75.1 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $67.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $75.1 Mln. vs. $67.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
