People Living Near Heavy Traffic Have Higher Rates Of Dementia: Study

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People who live close to major roads with heavy traffic were found to have a higher incidence of dementia.





Researchers led by Dr Hong Chen of Public Health Ontario investigated the association between residential proximity to major roadways and the incidence of neurological diseases in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Among two million people who were observed between 2001 and 2012, 243,611 cases of dementia were diagnosed, and the risk was higher among those living closest to major roads.

The results of the study was published in the Lancet.

