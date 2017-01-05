Erweiterte Funktionen


People Living Near Heavy Traffic Have Higher Rates Of Dementia: Study




05.01.17 13:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People who live close to major roads with heavy traffic were found to have a higher incidence of dementia.


Researchers led by Dr Hong Chen of Public Health Ontario investigated the association between residential proximity to major roadways and the incidence of neurological diseases in the Canadian province of Ontario.


Among two million people who were observed between 2001 and 2012, 243,611 cases of dementia were diagnosed, and the risk was higher among those living closest to major roads.


The results of the study was published in the Lancet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:12 , dpa-AFX
Gold In Rally Mode At $1175
14:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Constellation Brands Inc Reveals 40% Increase [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Craftsman [...]
14:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...