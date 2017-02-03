People Like Netflix Originals Best

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Netflix":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A latest survey report has revealed that Netflix is more popular when compared to other streaming services.



The participants of the survey found Netflix' original content more interesting. The comparison was between the brands Netflix, amazon, Hulu, HBO, CBS and NBC.

Responding to a survey conducted by Forrester, 72 percent of the participants said Netflix is more easy to watch. HBO Now has scored only 55 percent votes, and amazon prime got 54 percent vote. Only 5 percent think that Netflix is too expensive, while 24 percent think that NBC is expensive.

Around 60 percent think that Netflix has interesting original content. HBO had support of 45 percent and amazon 36 percent and Hulu 41 percent in this category.

Sixty percent subscribers opined that Netflix is easy to use on all devices. Hulu, came second with 57 percent votes, amazon got 49 percent and HBO 48 percent.

Fifty eight percent participants of the survey think Netflix is the most reliable streaming services with 58 percent votes. Hulu got 52 percent and amazon 48 percent and HBO 44 percent. CBS scored 36 percent and NBC 35 percent.

