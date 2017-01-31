Pentair plc Bottom Line Falls 10% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.17 13:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its profit fell to $143.8 million, or $0.78 per share. This was down from $160.4 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 46.5% to $1.89 billion. This was up from $1.29 billion last year.


Pentair plc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $143.8 Mln. vs. $160.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 46.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.55


