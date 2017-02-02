Pentagon Inquiry Clears Central Command Intelligence Leaders On Anti-IS Campaign

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An exhaustive Defense Department Inspector General investigation into allegations that U.



S. Central Command officials falsified or distorted intelligence found nothing to support such allegations, according to a DoD IG report issued Wednesday.

Still, the investigators did find ways to improve the command's intelligence directorate, and made several recommendations.

"While the allegations were unsubstantiated, the DoD IG's report did provide thoughtful and helpful recommendations on ways to make improvements within the command and we are taking those and others' recommendations to heart and acting on them," said Army Gen. Joseph L. Votel, Centcom's commander.

The investigation covered the period between May 2014 and September 2015, when now-retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III was in command. The allegations centered on charges that intelligence leaders at Centcom were falsifying or skewing intelligence to make the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant look more successful than it was.

