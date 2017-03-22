Pentagon Committed To Treating All Personnel With Dignity, Official Tells House

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Defense Department is committed to promoting an environment where all service members are treated with dignity and respect, Anthony M.



Kurta, performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, told a House panel Tuesday.

Kurta appeared before the House Armed Services' subcommittee on military personnel to testify on military social media policies. Appearing with him were the Marine Corps' deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs, Lt. Gen. Mark Brilakis; the Air Force's deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso; the chief of naval personnel, Vice Adm. Robert Burke; and the Army's director of military personnel management, Maj. Gen. Jason Evans.

"We are focused on eradicating behaviors that undermine military readiness, including unlawful discrimination and harassment, Kurta told the panel. "Such misconduct is fundamentally at odds with our core values and the expectations of the American people. These behaviors jeopardize our military mission . and erode unit cohesion."

