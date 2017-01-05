Erweiterte Funktionen



Penn West Names David Hendry CFO; Announces 2017 Capital Budget




05.01.17 13:01
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE, PWT.TO) announced David Dyck, CFO, and Gregg Gegunde, Senior Vice President of Exploitation, Production and Delivery, will be departing the company, effective immediately.

The company announced that David Hendry, Penn West's Vice President of Finance for the last two years, will assume the position of CFO. Hendry has over 25 years of finance experience, most recently as finance Vice President at Talisman Energy Inc.


Penn West also announced its 2017 total capital budget of $180 million. The company's capital budget is expected to deliver full year 2017 production of 27,000 - 29,000 boe per day, approximately two-thirds of which will be liquids, with 2017 exit rates 15% over 2016 fourth quarter production volumes in key development areas.


Fourth-quarter volumes averaged approximately 38,500 boe per day, bringing full year 2016 production to 55,000 boe per day. Fourth-quarter volumes in key development areas averaged approximately 25,000 boe per day.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,818 € 1,696 € 0,122 € +7,19% 05.01./13:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7078871059 A1H5YL 1,82 € 0,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,818 € +7,19%  13:15
Stuttgart 1,826 € +5,55%  13:17
Frankfurt 1,77 € +2,67%  13:27
Düsseldorf 1,734 € +1,70%  10:42
München 1,717 € +0,76%  08:04
NYSE 1,84 $ 0,00%  04.01.17
Berlin 1,76 € -0,51%  11:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Stock picking ,unconventional oi. 05.06.15
  Penn West Petroleum 17.01.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...