Erweiterte Funktionen



Penn National Gaming Lifts Q1 Outlook




23.03.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc.

(PENN) said that it has raised its financial guidance for the 2017 first quarter ending March 31, 2017. Reflecting strong broad-based property performance to date, the Company now expects to report 2017 first quarter net revenue of between $770 million and $771 million and Adjusted EBITDA of between $222 million and $223 million. As a result, Penn National projects Adjusted EBITDA after master lease payments will be $110 million to $111 million for the 2017 first quarter ending March 31, 2017.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $761.51 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company's prior financial guidance for the 2017 first quarter contemplated net revenue of $761.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $209.3 million. Penn National's guidance included an assumption for master lease payments of $111.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 which would imply original guidance of Adjusted EBITDA after master lease payments of $97.4 million.


The company said it expects to report its 2017 first quarter results before the market opens on April 27, 2017 and plans to update its 2017 full year financial guidance at that time.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,65 $ 15,39 $ 1,26 $ +8,19% 23.03./14:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7075691094 905441 17,40 $ 11,93 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 16,6501 $ +8,19%  14:59
Frankfurt 14,482 € +2,80%  08:01
Berlin 14,125 € -1,74%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...