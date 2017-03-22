WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite reports suggesting House Republicans do not have the votes, Vice President Mike Pence expressed confidence Wednesday that the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare will be approved.





Pence indicated in an interview with Birmingham radio station 99.5 that the administration is not considering the possibility that the legislation with fall short.

"To be honest with you, we're very confident we will have the votes," Pence said, noting the work that is being done to win support for the bill.

He added, "The president and I are confident that come tomorrow we'll have the support of members of Congress to begin the end of Obamacare once and for all."

The confidence expressed by the vice president comes even though a number of members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus remain opposed to the bill.

Pence praised conservatives for their "engagement" in the process and said the American people will owe them a debt of gratitude for their efforts to improve the legislation.

The comments come as Pence, President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders continue to try to build support for the bill ahead of an expected vote on Thursday.

With Democrats expected to be unified in opposition, Republicans can afford only 21 defections in the House and are likely to face an even tougher uphill battle in the Senate.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM