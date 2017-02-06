Pelosi: Trump's Incompetence, Recklessness Not Grounds For Impeachment

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.



, offered harsh criticism of President Donald Trump's first weeks in office in remarks to reporters on Monday but argued that his behavior has not yet risen to the level of an impeachable offense.

Pelosi claimed Trump has acted in a way that is "strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless" but noted that is "not grounds for impeachment."

"When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that will come up," Pelosi said at a news conference at the Capitol.

The House Democratic leader was speaking alongside Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who recently said it was her greatest desire to lead Trump into impeachment.

Waters argued her remarks were a response to questions she's being asked by constituents about Trump's immigration ban and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have not called for the impeachment - yet. He's doing it himself," Waters said. "I think he is leading himself into that kind of position, where folks will begin to ask, 'What are we going to do?'"

"And the answer's going to be, eventually, 'We've got to do something about him,'" she added. "We cannot continue to have a president who's acting in this manner. It is dangerous to the United States of America."

In an appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday, Pelosi urged the FBI to conduct an investigation of Trump's ties with Russia.

"I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump," Pelosi said, "I think we have to have an investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia."

