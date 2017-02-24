Pebblebrook Provides 2017 Outlook

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced, for 2017, the company expects: adjusted FFO per share in a range of $2.34 to $2.50; adjusted EBITDA of $227.4 to $238.4 million; and same-Property RevPAR growth rate of between a decline of 1.0% and an increase of 1.0%.


Jon Bortz, CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, stated: "We expect that demand growth from most segments will remain modest until there is more consistent corporate profit growth and clarity on tax reform, the regulatory environment and infrastructure spending.

The strong U.S. dollar will continue to serve as a headwind for international inbound travel, especially in major urban markets. As a result, we expect that the major urban markets will again underperform the overall industry in 2017."


For the first-quarter, the company expects: adjusted FFO per share of $0.45 to $0.49; adjusted EBITDA of $43.1 million to $46.1 million; and same-Property RevPAR growth rate of a decline in the range of 4.5% to 2.5%.


