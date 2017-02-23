Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q4 Income Declines 7%

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 22:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $41.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This was down from $44.7 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $198.94 million. This was up from $193.42 million last year.


Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $41.5 Mln. vs. $44.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $198.94 Mln vs. $193.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%


