Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pearson":
Pearson Under Pressure After Cutting Guidance, Dividend
18.01.17 18:48
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the British publishing company tumbling by 28.9 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a record intraday low.
The steep decline by Pearson comes after the company warned of weaker than expected earnings over the next two years and reduced its dividend.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,90 €
|9,344 €
|-2,444 €
|-26,16%
|18.01./19:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006776081
|858266
|12,07 €
|6,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,90 €
|-26,16%
|19:05
|München
|9,302 €
|+0,83%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,00 $
|+0,50%
|21.12.16
|Berlin
|7,004 €
|-24,22%
|10:14
|Düsseldorf
|6,75 €
|-26,53%
|12:34
|Frankfurt
|6,90 €
|-26,84%
|18:01
|Stuttgart
|6,844 €
|-27,04%
|17:42
|Xetra
|6,77 €
|-27,89%
|17:28
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Pearson - Geld machen mit Bü.
|11:28