Pearson Under Pressure After Cutting Guidance, Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the British publishing company tumbling by 28.9 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a record intraday low.





The steep decline by Pearson comes after the company warned of weaker than expected earnings over the next two years and reduced its dividend.

