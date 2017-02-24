Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pearson":
 Aktien    


Pearson Fiscal Year Pretax Loss Widens; Sales Down 8% In Underlying Terms




24.02.17 08:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSO) reported a loss before tax of 2.6 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of 433 million pounds, previous year.

Loss for the year from continuing operations widened to 2.3 billion pounds or 286.8 pence per share from a loss of 352 million pounds or 43.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 635 million pounds, down 21% in underlying terms. Adjusted earnings per share was 58.8 pence compared to 70.3 pence.


Fiscal year sales increased to 4.55 billion pounds from 4.47 billion pounds, a year ago. Sales were down 8% in underlying terms.


The Board of Pearson proposed a flat final dividend of 34 pence, which results in an overall 2016 dividend of 52 pence, flat on 2015, subject to shareholder approval.


For 2017, the Group's guidance range is for operating profit of 570 million to 630 million pounds, adjusted earnings per share of 48.5 pence to 55.5 pence. The Group noted that its 2017 early trading is in line with expectations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,866 € 7,667 € 0,199 € +2,60% 24.02./09:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006776081 858266 11,90 € 6,49 €
Werte im Artikel
7,87 plus
+2,60%
37,79 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,866 € +2,60%  09:03
Düsseldorf 7,92 € +7,06%  08:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,04 $ +6,49%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 7,81 € +2,83%  08:24
Stuttgart 7,625 € +2,74%  08:05
Berlin 7,65 € +2,73%  08:08
München 7,658 € +2,64%  08:00
Xetra 7,552 € 0,00%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Pearson - Geld machen mit Bü. 17.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...