Paychex Inc. Reveals 6% Increase In Q2 Earnings

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $201.2 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $189.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $771.4 million. This was up from $722.4 million last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $201.2 Mln. vs. $189.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $771.4 Mln vs. $722.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%

