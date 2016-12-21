Paychex Inc. Reveals 6% Increase In Q2 Earnings
21.12.16 14:50
dpa-AFX
PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $201.2 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $189.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $771.4 million. This was up from $722.4 million last year.
Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $201.2 Mln. vs. $189.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $771.4 Mln vs. $722.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,37 $
|61,39 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,03%
|22.12./21:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7043261079
|868284
|62,14 $
|45,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,25 €
|+0,43%
|16:01
|Frankfurt
|58,409 €
|+0,50%
|09:44
|Nasdaq
|61,37 $
|-0,03%
|21:13
|München
|59,02 €
|-0,44%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|58,465 €
|-0,88%
|19:36
|Düsseldorf
|58,48 €
|-1,48%
|11:08
|Hamburg
|58,40 €
|-2,13%
|08:04
|Berlin
|58,49 €
|-3,08%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|23.12.04