Paychex Inc. Reports 10% Increase In Q3 Earnings
29.03.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $199.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $180.4 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $795.8 million. This was up from $752.6 million last year.
Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $199.3 Mln. vs. $180.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Revenue (Q3): $795.8 Mln vs. $752.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,89 $
|60,58 $
|-0,69 $
|-1,14%
|29.03./16:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7043261079
|868284
|63,03 $
|51,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,384 €
|-2,17%
|15:49
|Stuttgart
|55,924 €
|-0,01%
|13:33
|Hamburg
|55,67 €
|-0,11%
|08:13
|München
|56,41 €
|-0,11%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|55,67 €
|-0,18%
|08:19
|Berlin
|55,83 €
|-0,27%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|55,596 €
|-1,11%
|15:43
|Nasdaq
|59,89 $
|-1,14%
|16:14
