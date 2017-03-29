Paychex Backs FY17 Outlook

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) said that it still expects net income for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2017 to increase about 7% and adjusted net income to increase about 8%.





Annual payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in the range of 3% to 4%. HRS revenue is anticipated to increase in the range of 12% to 14%. Total service revenue is expected to increase in the range of 7% to 8%. Interest on funds held for clients is expected to reflect upper-single-digit growth.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM