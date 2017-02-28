Erweiterte Funktionen



PayPoint plc : Total voting rights




28.02.17 11:41
dpa-AFX


PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights


In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:


The Company's capital consists of 68,129,461 ordinary shares with voting rights.


The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


28 February 2017



Enquiries:



PayPoint plc Susan Court, Company Secretary +44(0)1707600300                                        www.paypoint.com






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R12


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,655 € 11,465 € 0,19 € +1,66% 28.02./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02QND93 A0DK8C 13,90 € 9,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 11,655 € +1,66%  13:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,50 $ -2,34%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...